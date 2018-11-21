ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- You can get a free ride this Thanksgiving Eve and not worry about driving after your late night festivities.
Major Brands is providing a promo code for a 1000 free rides home with Lyft for St. Louis and Kansas City.
Download the app and use promo code SHMBTHANKSEVE18.
The code can be used between 4:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve and 2:00 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
Major Brands is offering this through their Safe Home After Every Occasion program.
