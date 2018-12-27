ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- You can get a free ride home on New Year’s Eve!
Major Brands, Inc. is ringing in the New Year by bringing back their Safe Home After Every Occasion program. The business said they are partnering with Jim Beam and Lyft to offer 2,000 free rides across Missouri to ring in 2019.
Starting Dec. 29, Major Brands will post a ride code on its Facebook and Instagram pages that can be redeemed for up to a $25 ride credit to be used between 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
