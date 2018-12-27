Lyft logo

In this Jan. 31, 2018, photo, a Lyft driver holds a Lyft logo before installing it on his car in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- You can get a free ride home on New Year’s Eve!

Major Brands, Inc. is ringing in the New Year by bringing back their Safe Home After Every Occasion program. The business said they are partnering with Jim Beam and Lyft to offer 2,000 free rides across Missouri to ring in 2019.

Starting Dec. 29, Major Brands will post a ride code on its Facebook  and Instagram  pages that can be redeemed for up to a $25 ride credit to be used between 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.