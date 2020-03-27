ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There are a lot of big questions about how the coronavirus pandemic will impact people in Missouri and Illinois. Some of those questions include: when will it peak and how many people could become infected?
News 4 has been asking for prediction numbers from local leaders. But a new study out of the University of Washington has some illuminating and perhaps alarming projection numbers for every state in the US.
[READ: Area health experts begin modeling projected health impact of COVID-19]
Watch the above video as News 4’s Lauren Trager breaks down the estimates for Missouri and Illinois on predictions for number of deaths and predictions for needs of hospital resources.
