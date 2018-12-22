ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This government shutdown may affect your holiday plans if you were hoping to bring out of town family members to the arch this weekend.

The Gateway Arch itself will be closed all day today.

When the government shut down in January this year a note was left at the entrance to the Arch told people sorry we're closed.

You won't be able to enter the museum or go up to the top. However, you can still walk around the Arch grounds.

The old courthouse will also be closed today because of the shutdown.

Shutdown due at midnight after lawmakers fail to reach deal Facing a midnight deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump said Friday a closure could drag on "for a very long time" and he tried to lay blame on congressional Democrats if there's no deal over his demand for U.S.-Mexico border wall money.

With the holidays in mind, you're probably wondering about the post office and the airport.

Both TSA and USPS will continue to operate during the shutdown.

Despite the shutdown several federal agencies will stay open including the VA hospital, federal courts and federal reserve.

You will also still get social security checks during this shutdown.