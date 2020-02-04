ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Attention dog lovers: It's your lucky month as Coors Light is willing to pay adoption fees for your 'fur-ever' love.
Coors Light wants to ease the stress that comes with Valentine's Day and help you out with some of the expenses. The brand will cover adoption fees for anyone who adopts a dog from Feb. 4 through 21.
To get the fees covered, you'll need to text "COORS4k9" to 28130 with a picture of the adoption receipt. You have to be 21 and older to be eligible.
The deal covers $100 from the adoption fees but you can't wait to go out and find your new furry friend because the off-fur is only valid for 1,000 adoptions.
In a press release, the brand said this is part of their "Official Beer of Skipping Cuffing Season" and the brand wants to encourage people to "stop cuddling up with the wrong person, and cuddle with your dog instead.
You can visit promorules.com/PL013422 to learn more about terms and conditions.
