ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues are back in St. Louis as the Stanley Cup Final shifts to two games at the Enterprise Center.
Ahead of both games, there will be a celebration downtown in St. Louis on Market Street between Tucker and 14th Streets with food, drinks and musical performances from Gary Clark Jr. and Kennedy Holmes.
However, the NHL has released their rules for attendees, and the list of restricted items is substantial.
Here’s everything you need to know if you want to attend the celebration:
Entrances
There are three gates guests can enter from
- 14th Street and Market
- 13th Street and Pine
- 13th Street and Chestnut
Security
All purses and bags will be searched upon entry, but to save you some time, here’s a list of restricted items:
Guests can NOT bring:
- Weapons/firearms
- Pets (other than service animals)
- Open containers
- Alcohol
- Controlled substances
- Signs
- Bottles
- Cans
- Thermoses
- Flasks
- No hard coolers
- Umbrellas
- Drones
- Airhorns
- Fireworks
- Skateboards
- Bicycles
- Scooters
- Bags larger than 14” X 14” X 6”
Guests CAN bring
- Soft coolers
- Food and drinks, but they must comply with the rules above
- Water and soda as long as it’s factory sealed (no larger than 2 liters)
- Folding lawn chairs
- Strollers and wagons
- Sunscreen
Travel
Uber/Lyft pickup and dropoff is at 13th Street and Olive. Guests can enter at 13th and Pine.
Taxi pickup and dropoff is 14th Street between Spruce and the eastbound I-64 exit.
Parking can be found by going to GetAroundSTL.com
MetroLink usage is expected to spike, and Metro will have extra security personnel throughout the system to assist passengers.
Closures
Beginning at 1 p.m. Friday the following roads will be closed:
Market Street between Tucker and 14th
Chestnut between Tucker and 15th
13th Street between Pine and Market
Kauffman Park and Poelker Park
The closures will remain in effect until Tuesday, June 4
Additionally, two westbound lanes of Clark between 14th Street and 15th Street will close beginning Thursday.
Driving will be restricted to one eastbound lane and one westbound lane.
