ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As you take precautions against coronavirus, you might be wondering if household cleaners can kill the germs.
The American Chemistry Council's (ACC) Center for Biocide Chemistries (CBC) compiled a list of more than a 100 disinfectants that may kill the coronavirus on surfaces in your home.
The US Environmental Protection Agency has some guidance: Lysol and Clorox disinfectants are thought to be effective against the novel coronavirus. But until tests confirm this, its ability to kill the novel coronavirus has not been scientifically proven.
Here's the thing, though: from what we know so far, it's still early, the novel coronavirus is thought to spread primarily by people and their respiratory droplets -- think coughs, sneezes, spit.
Person-to-person transmission is most common, the CDC said.
While it's possible that people who touch surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus and then touch their mouths or eyes can also become infected, this may not be the main way the virus spreads, the CDC said. So disinfectant wipes can only go so far.
You can find the list of more than 100 ready-to-ude, dilutable and wipeable products here.
