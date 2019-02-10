ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Freezing rain causing dangerous road conditions Sunday morning is expected to last until about noon, which means a number of St. Louis destinations have closed.
The gateway Arch is closed all of Sunday because of the weather. The St. Louis Zoo in Forest Park is also closed because of the ice. Both are expected to reopen Monday.
The Missouri Historical Societies facilities will open later Sunday. Both the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park and the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in downtown will open at 1:00 p.m.
The Science Center will also open at 1 p.m. today.
Another St. Louis landmark, Six Flags, cancelled auditions for Six Flags characters today. Those auditions have been moved to Saturday, February 16.
For updates on weather updates and road conditions, download the weather app and traffic apps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.