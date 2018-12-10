ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Santa Claws, Beastly The Snowman and killer elves are waiting for you at a one-night-only Christmas haunted house.
The Darkness Haunted House will be transformed into the Krampus Christmas Haunted House on Dec. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Christmas-themed haunted house will include Christmas lights, holiday treats and tons of photo opportunities, including free pictures with Santa Claws.
If you want to go, you better buy your ticket fast because there are only 600 being sold.
Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
