ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Today marks 19 years since the tragedy unfolded in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.
Several memorial events will be held in Missouri and Illinois to remember and honor the lives lost and the brave first responders.
Take a look at the scheduled events:
MISSOURI
- Patriot Day Ceremony at the O'Fallon Municipal Centre (City Hall) from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
- Rock Community Fire Protection District will hold a 9/11 memorial stair climb at Jefferson College Arnold located at 1687 Missouri State Road at 9 a.m.
- The city of Florissant will hold a virtual memorial ceremony on their Facebook page.
ILLINOIS
- The city of Belleville will also hold a virtual ceremony here.
