ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City scores 10 for the overall most vulnerable in Missouri to a crisis like the coronavirus outbreak. The score factors in socioeconomic status, disability, minority status and language as well as housing and access to transportation.
According to Missouri's social vulnerability index, Dunklin County in southern Missouri is the most vulnerable to a crisis in the state. In News 4's viewing area, Iron County ranks overall number seven and St. Louis City is number 10.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every community must prepare for and respond to hazardous events, natural disasters or a disease outbreak. In the CDC's definition of social vulnerability, the center says "the degree to which a community exhibits certain social conditions, including high poverty, low percentage of vehicle access, or crowded households, may affect that community’s ability to prevent human suffering and financial loss in the event of disaster."
A social vulnerability index is meant to help local officials prepare and draw a plan of action for the areas needing the most assistance in case of a crisis.
Here's a breakdown of where Missouri's counties stand in the index by rank in every theme:
Overall most vulnerable
- Dunklin County
- Pemiscot County
- Mississippi County
- McDonald County
- New Madrid County
- Saline County
- Iron County
- Texas County
- Dallas County
- St. Louis City
Most vulnerable by socioeconomic status (Includes data on poverty, unemployment, income and no high school diploma)
- Mississippi County
- Pemiscot County
- New Madrid County
- Wayne County
- Hickory County
- Dunklin County
- Washington County
- Morgan County
- Wright County
- Crawford County
Most vulnerable by household composition and disability (Includes data on age range, disability and single-parent households)
- Dunklin County
- Pemiscot County
- New Madrid County
- Putnam County
- Schuyler County
- Howell County
- Texas County
- Carter County
- Harrison County
- Wright County
Most vulnerable by minority status and language (Includes data for minorities and low English proficiency)
- St. Louis City
- Sullivan County
- Jackson County
- McDonald County
- St. Louis County
- Saline County
- Barry County
- Pettis County
- Dunklin County
- Jasper County
- St. Francois County
- Mississippi County
- Taney County
- Saline County
- Grundy County
- Pulaski County
- Iron County
- St. Louis City
- Johnson County
- Phelps County
