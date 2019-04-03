HERCULANEUM, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Herculaneum is battling rising waters and Missouri’s flood season continues to put towns in peril
Parks are full of floodwater, with signs and gazebos swallowed by swollen rivers.
Right now, the flood stage at Herculaneum's Eads Bridge from the Mississippi River is 38 feet.
Water in the city is just over the flood stage.
The four-lane bridge on Highway 61/67 is under water and the two-lane bridge on Joachim Avenue is almost under water.
The city administrator told News 4 as water comes down from the upper Mississippi River and water from the Missouri River enters, the water in Herculaneum is expected to rise.
And drivers should adjust driving patterns Wednesday and Thursday.
"They need to know that the four-lane bridge on 6 is still closed and the two-lane bridge on Joachim Avenue has a stop sign to center and channel the traffic into one lane,” said Herculaneum City Administrator Jim Kasten. “You pull-up and take your turn as you would at any stop sign."
Kasten expects the river to crest Wednesday or Thursday.
But all that might be null and void if Thursday's forecasted rain doesn't show favor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.