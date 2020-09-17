HERCULANEUM, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Students on Herculaneum High School’s junior varsity and varsity football team have been asked to stay away from school after several players tested positive for COVID-19.
Dunklin R-5 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Clint Freeman published a letter Wednesday stating that several students who played in Friday’s football game have received lab-confirmed positive tests. He said the students were last in school on Sept. 14.
Anyone who came into direct contact with the COVID-19 positive students have been notified. In addition, members of both football teams are being asked not to return to school for 14 days from the date of contact.
Dr. Freeman said all areas of the school will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.