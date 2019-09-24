ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Walter Higgins Jr. pulled into a downtown Shell station for a quick fill-up and ended up leaving a hero Saturday.
While filling up at a station on Tucker near Convention Plaza, Higgins Jr. said he saw a woman being pulled from her car.
"I saw her feet when he was grabbing. She looked lifeless. He picked her up, laid her on the ground and took off," he said. “My mom always taught me to not leave anyone behind. We are God-fearing people. It was really hurting me to not do anything."
Higgins Jr. said the man then left in the woman’s car, leaving her lying on the pavement as he drove away.
"Honestly, I don't even know what was going through my mind," he said.
Higgins Jr. may not remember what he was thinking, but he leapt immediately into action.
He had learned CPR 12 years ago when he worked at a Dallas water park, so he started chest compressions.
“I was doing them for 45 minutes,” he said. “I was tired. No one asked to help. I was tired. But it's cool to me. That's what I was trained to do."
Higgins Jr. stayed on scene until St. Louis firefighters arrived.
"I asked if she's okay,” he said. “[A firefighter] checked her vitals and said, ‘They are light, but she is good.’ I asked, ‘Can I stop? And he said, “Yes you are good"
The woman survived, and was revived on the scene. Fire officials say she refused further treatment.
Higgins Jr. said he just feels blessed to be in the right place at the right time.
"It's like her life was in my hands. I could not feel anything. She was there. She was just laying there," he said.
Higgins Jr. also wanted to remind people not to judge a book by its cover, adding anyone could be a hero in waiting.
"You can't let the appearance fool you. Behind this shell, there is a whole other man you would never know about. I promise you," he said.
News 4 reached out to police about the woman's vehicle, but have not heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.