ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While restrictions in St. Louis County and City have recently eased, restaurants are facing a new, unexpected challenge of not being able to find enough employees.
“We’re making a big hiring push and hiring is tough right now," said Tim Wiggins, co-owner of Retreat Gastropub. “I expected about one out of every five or six applicants that comes through Indeed or Craigslist to show up. I think people just put it out everywhere and go to the ones they’re most interested."
Wiggins said he recently hired about nine people for Retreat and Yellowbelly, which he also co-owns. He's looking to hire another four. This need for more employees comes as Wiggins said last week was Retreat's busiest week since reopening in July. This is a struggle felt industry-wide.
“We’re probably spending about $500 to $700 monthly over the last six months to bring individuals that have experience in fine dining to our staff," said Stavro Karagiannis, co-owner of Surf and Sirloin.
Karagiannis said about 40 to 50 people who signed up for interviews never showed up.
“It is an entry-level industry and if you’re going to get paid $14 to start and in some cases $11 or $12 an hour and you can get unemployment insurance that is almost $600 a week, what’s the incentive to come and toil when you can stay at home and play video games?," said Karagiannis.
Federal unemployment benefits were recently extended until September 6th. Karagiannis is worried that means he'll struggle to find enough staff for the next several months.
“I put positions out in the last few months that I’d never even put ads out for and these are positions like bussers, hostesses," said Karagiannis.
