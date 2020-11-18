ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann is asking residents to immediately change their behaviors to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Our county is facing a severe rise in positive cases and hospitalizations, as well as an increase in deaths,” said Ehlmann. “I am calling on each county resident to do what is necessary to help us get this virus under control.”
When the pandemic began in the spring, Ehlmann did not order any restaurants or bars closed and entrusted residents to limit activities to those they deemed essential. While the county was initially successful in keeping COVID-19 numbers low, infections are now seeing an uptick.
[Tracking COVID-19: Breaking down cases in Missouri and Illinois]
“One of the biggest issues we have is that people are not limiting their contacts,” Ehlmann says. “We all must be doing that immediately so we can keep our kids in school and our businesses open. Our hospitals tell me they are on the verge of being at capacity, and if that happens, there won’t be beds available for anyone, no matter what health care issue they are facing.”
Ehlmann is urging residents to do the following to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus as numbers continue to rise across the area:
- Limit daily activities to work, school and necessary errands.
- Avoid bars and restaurants where you can’t social distance.
- Use carry-out rather than dining in.
- Wear a mask in public or when around people outside of your household.
- Keep weekly contacts to less than 10 people.
- Avoid groups that exceed 10 people.
- Frequently sanitize commonly touched surfaces.
- Wash your hands often.
On Nov. 18, the county reported 17,953 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases and 183 cumulative COVID-19 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.