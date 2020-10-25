ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Temperatures are dropping in the St. Louis area and the need for warm coats is rising.
Kurt and Brenda Warner and Operation Food Search are asking for donations for their 20th annual Warner's Warm-Up.
There are nearly 50 locations across the bi-state where you can drop off a new or gently-used coat for someone in need. The coat drive started Sunday and runs for the next two weeks.
Click here to find a drop off location. Click here to donate a “virtual coat.”
