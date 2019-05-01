BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Foster parents are needed at the Animal Protection Association of Missouri.
Six nursing moms and their puppies' lives are at risk at another shelter and the APA has been asked to house them. Every available space and foster home at the APA is full.
The animal shelter is in desperate need for foster volunteers.
For more information on foster parenting, visit here.
