Journey came to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch after a semi-truck crash in Franklin County last fall. The rescue announced Money she gave birth to a colt.

UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Help is needed to name the colt born to a horse rescued after a semi-truck crash in Franklin County. 

Journey was brought to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch after a semi-truck transporting 29 horses crashed on Interstate 44 in October 2020. Ten horses died at the crash scene and four were euthanized, authorities said at the time.

Journey and her colt

On Aug. 16, the rescue organization announced that Journey had given birth to a colt in the morning hours. The two are bonding and the colt is nursing well, according to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch.

The ranch is asking for help naming the newborn colt. They want people to chose between five names: Chase, Gulliver, Tripp, Traveler and Cruiser. Voting ends at noon on Aug. 29. Click here to vote. 

