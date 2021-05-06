ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – More than 2,700 local nonprofits will be accepting donations May 6 in honor of Give STL Day.
The 24-hour donation drive aims to help various organizations throughout the bi-state area. Since it began in 2014, Give STL Day has raised over $17.5 million for local nonprofits. Last year’s Give STL Day raised a record $4.5 million for the region’s organizations.
To donate, click here and select which nonprofits you’d like to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.