ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can help brighten the spirits of the kids at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital for the holidays.
“Light Up Glennon” is asking people to shine flashlights up into the play area of the hospital to show the kids they are not alone.
“This means a lot. From the family perspective, I spent last Christmas with my son in the hospital. Anything that shows you that people are rallying with you, supporting you during your time here is amazing,” said Laura Wulf.
The children will be given flashlights to shine back to those showing their support below.
"Light UP Glennon" will take place on Dec. 3 and Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Anyone wanting to attend is encouraged to register ahead of time, but the event is free to all who want to participate.
Click here to register to participate and for more details.
