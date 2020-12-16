HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- Students from Hazelwood Central, East and West were featured in a new PSA to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The Hazelwood School District's (HSD) Help Hazelwood Get Healthy campaign details how important it is to continue to wear a mask, wash hands and social distance during the pandemic.
The district said the zip codes they serve has experienced some of the highest infection rates in the state.
Anthony Kiekow from HSD said the health of a community impacts the level of health in school settings.
"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the zip codes HSD serves have experienced some of the highest infection rates in the state. As a result, school buildings were forced to close," said Kiekow. The key to returning to face-to-face learning for all students without constant interruption is improving the health of the entire community. With that in mind, HSD is encouraging the community to Help Hazelwood Get Healthy by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and washing their hands."
