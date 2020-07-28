ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Greater St. Louis Honor Flight wants to help a local World War II veteran celebrate his 102nd birthday with 102 birthday cards!
Marshall James Phillips was born on July 31, 1918 and fought as a member of the US Army in World War II from 1942 to 1945.
To help the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight achieve their goal, send a birthday card to:
Marshall Phillips
C/O Greater St. Louis Honor Flight
8050 Watson Road
Suite 240
St. Louis, Mo. 63119
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.