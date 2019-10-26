BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An autistic 4-year-old survived an apartment fire thanks to the quick response of the Belleville Fire Department Saturday morning.
The fire department said crews responded to a fire call at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Freedom Drive 6 a.m. Saturday. Officials said candles were left burning in a bathroom near flammable materials and the smoke detector had no battery.
Crews were told no one was inside when they arrived to the scene but found the 4-year-old girl during their primary check. Family members told fire crews the girl was supposed to be following an older sibling and was alone for only three minutes.
The girl was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
The fire department went to Facebook to urge people to check smoke detectors and change the batteries.
No other information was released.
