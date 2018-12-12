SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A father of eight lost his family’s home to flames Tuesday and now he’s trying to come to terms with the fact that fire may have been set on purpose.
Homeowner James Anderson described what the past 24 hours have been like.
“Hell. Purely hell. Excuse my French. It’s just been crazy,” Anderson said.
The St Louis Fire Department said the fire in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania is being investigated as possible arson after a Molotov cocktail was found nearby.
Firefighters said it is considered ‘suspicious’ because multiple points of origin were found for the flames in the home.
The home is a total loss.
Anderson raised all eight of his children in the house and his three youngest (10, 11 and 12) still live with him.
He’s grateful a neighbor is letting them stay for free for a couple of months in a nearby apartment.
“It lets you know that there's a God upstairs,” said Anderson.
The single father who works for a railroad company still can’t imagine who would want to hurt his family by starting a fire.
“Who would do something like this? I know I ain’t messed with nobody, at least I ain’t messed with them to this extent,” questioned Anderson.
One of Anderson’s older daughters started a Go Fund Me page to raise money since he didn’t have insurance.
Anderson said he hopes to rebuild his home. He’s lived there since the 1990’s.
The city police’s Bomb and Arson Unit is now handling the investigation.
Police said Wednesday they have not yet determined a cause and the investigation is ongoing.
