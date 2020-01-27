SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com/CNN) – The helicopter that crashed in Los Angeles Sunday, killing basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and eight others, was once reportedly owned by the State of Illinois.
According to helis.com, the Sikorsky S-76B was built in 1991. It was owned by the State of Illinois from 2007 until 2015 for “VIP transport.” In 2015 then-Gov. Bruce Rauner reportedly put it up for auction in a cost-saving measure.
The records show when the aircraft was being used by the state it had the tail number N76ILL, but it was later changed to N72EX when it was purchased by the Island Express Holding Corporation.
Tony Altobelli told CNN his brother, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, 56; John's daughter Alyssa and wife Keri were also killed in the crash. Altobelli was a former assistant baseball coach at the University of Houston, the school said.
Alyssa and and Gianna were teammates, Tony Altobelli said.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
