CAHOKIA, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a helicopter crash at the Downtown St. Louis Airport in Cahokia.
The crash happened at 2:40 p.m.
According to airport officials, there were two people on board the aircraft, a flight instructor and a student.
Neither occupant of the helicopter was injured.
The cause of the crash has not be determined, but the FAA has been notified.
The airport's main runway was not impacted, and is open for air traffic.
News 4 is on headed to the scene and will bring you information as the story develops.
