(CNN) -- Heinz announced Wednesday via Twitter that they are launching two new sauces with some unique flavor mashups. 

They are 'Mayomust' which combines mayonnaise and mustard, and 'Mayocue' which mixes mayonnaise and barbecue sauce. 

Heinz says the new sauces are all due to the popularity of 'Mayochup' a mayonnaise and ketchup mix that hit stores last year. 

Both new products are expected to hit stores nationwide next month. 

