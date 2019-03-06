(CNN) -- Heinz announced Wednesday via Twitter that they are launching two new sauces with some unique flavor mashups.
They are 'Mayomust' which combines mayonnaise and mustard, and 'Mayocue' which mixes mayonnaise and barbecue sauce.
Heinz says the new sauces are all due to the popularity of 'Mayochup' a mayonnaise and ketchup mix that hit stores last year.
Both new products are expected to hit stores nationwide next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.