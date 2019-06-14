ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An Alton man was sentenced Friday for the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man, police say.
Cameron Matlock, 25, was sentenced to 80 years in prison for the murder of Derrance Taylor of Alton.
The shooting happened on the morning of May 14, 2017. Police said Taylor was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Union Street.
“Your heinous and selfish act, Mr. Matlock, has sentenced this family to a life of grief and pain that will continue to haunt us for generations,” Taylor’s father, David Taylor Sr., said in a victim impact statement.
Police have not confirmed what led up to the shooting.
Matlock has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Matlock was found guilty on April 11, 2019 after a three-hour deliberation and was sentenced on June 14, 2019. He was on federal parole after he shot and killer Taylor.
Police said Matlock had a prior criminal history dating back to 2009.
