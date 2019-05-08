MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Two sisters tell News 4 an April trip to the Academy Sports on Manchester is one they’ll never forget.
“As soon as we walked in he had to call the police on us," one of the sisters said.
They tell News 4 they came to the store to make an exchange. Once inside the store, they left the clothing worth $150 with the cashier while they shopped.
The two say after going to the restroom, they learned management called Manchester police on them for suspicion of shoplifting.
Frustrated, they finished their return, but say they were surprised by the manager’s response once they complained.
"Was told the police was called for us because we looked like suspects,” one of the sisters said.
Manchester Police Chief Scott Will told News 4 the women weren’t doing anything suspicious. However, he admits Manchester currently has a problem with shoplifters.
"Corporate citizens want to protect their assets just like you want to protect your house," said Chief Will.
Chief Will says management at Academy claim the women looked like individuals who had recently shoplifted, which is why officers showed up to the scene.
"If somebody calls and they are profiling somebody for example, we're not going to do anything," said Chief Will.
News 4 got crime numbers for Manchester including stealing and fraud reports for four major business in the area:
Walmart at 201 Highlands Blvd
- 69 Stealing reports
- 5 Frauds
- 42 Suspicious Auto/Person/Occurrence
Best Buy at 151 Highlands Blvd
- 6 Stealing reports
- 2 Frauds
- 10 Suspicious Auto/Person/Occurrence
Academy Sports at 14260 Manchester Rd
- 5 Stealing reports
- 15 Suspicious Auto/Person/Occurrence
Kohl’s at 14425 Andersohn
- 14 Stealing reports
- 1 Fraud
- 19 Suspicious Auto/Person/Occurrence
Police say this type of crime, although it may not be violent, threatens public safety.
Manchester police say they are in the process of creating a special task force to focus on combating shoplifting.
Both women agree something needs to be done but say it’s unfortunate they were stereotyped.
News 4 reached out to Academy Sports for comment. They sent a statement saying;
"Academy Sports + Outdoors is committed to treating our customers fairly and respectfully, and we are reviewing this matter."
