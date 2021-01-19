SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Security at both the Illinois and Missouri capitols is heightened in case there is unrest as the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden approaches.
In the aftermath of the US Capitol riots on January 6, authorities have warned about possible armed protests at state capitols across the country.
The Illinois State Capitol has plywood sheets covering the doors and windows, police are cruising nearby streets and you can hear the sound of drones buzzing overhead keeping eye on the capitol ground.
The capitol building is closed to the public and those who live nearby say they are not used to seeing such heavy security place.
"I think its really heartbreaking. I hope its an overabundance of caution and nothing happens, but I certainly understand why they feel the need to take the precautions in the first place," said resident Deb Bonner.
Blocks away, the Lincoln Presidential Museum and Library is surrounded by Illinois State Police and armed Illinois National Guard Troops.
More than 200 miles away in Jefferson City, there are no national guard troops stationed. Instead, Missouri Highway Patrol Troopers and park rangers that have been brought in to assist capitol police with security.
