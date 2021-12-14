Heeding the warnings, National Weather Service explains the wide-reaching tornado alerts

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) - On Friday night, phones from St. Louis County to St. Charles County to the Metro East buzzed with a tornado warning. It was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) as a wide line of storms stretched across our region.

“We were issuing large tornado warnings because it was only a matter of time before one of them spun up into a tornado,” explained Jim Sieveking with the National Weather Service.

Woman, 84, killed after tornado touches down in St. Charles County A tornado touched down in St. Charles County Friday night, leaving behind significant damage and causing one death.

Jim Brazil, a St. Charles County Commissioner who lives in Defiance got the warning and called the police captain to ask if it was actually a big deal.

“In Missouri you hear sirens and well, so I called him and he said it’s serious. Take cover,” explained Brazil.

He ran across the street to the brewery filled with people and told them to seek shelter before running back home and getting his family in their storm cellar. Just down the road, an EF3 tornado ripped through town, destroying and damaging 15 homes and buildings, and killing one person. Ollie Bormann, 84, was killed when the tornado tore her home off it’s foundation. Her husband survived. The tornado continued it’s path, just missing the office of the National Weather Service in St. Charles County.

“About a mile out we decided we should take shelter. It was going to be a close call,” said Sieveking.

The tornado's path went south, traveling along the Missouri River, just missing the St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield. You can see the trees destroyed and a highway exit sign from I-64 tossed into a wooded area.

Sieveking says the warnings are not meant to cause panic but to ensure people are prepared.

“Most of the time we're judicious in issuing tornado warnings, but the environment was just prime for tornadoes that night,” he said. “Just think if you’re at that outlet mall what’s your plan?”

After days of helping clean up his community and seeing the devastation up close, Brazil said he ordered a stronger door for his storm cellar.

“I order a $900 door on Monday to secure to the foundation of my house because it scares the heck out of you to be quite frank about it.”