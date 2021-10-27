Heavy Riff Brewery looks at expanding to second location

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Heavy Riff Brewery in Dogtown is eyeing a second location in the North Hampton neighborhood of St. Louis City.
According to architecture firm JEMA, they have been selected to design the 2,000-square-foot expansion brewery.
"The new location in the North Hampton neighborhood will feature a production facility and a 2,000 sq. ft. restaurant," reads a press release from the architecture firm.
News 4 reached out to Heavy Riff Brewery for more information. The brewery posted on social media to say they will remain in Dogtown and are currently updating their original location.
"Dogtown is where we're rooted," reads their Facebook post.
According to the post they aren't ready to share details about the possible new location.
