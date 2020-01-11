JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. ( KMOV.com)-- A flood advisory is in effect after heavy rain blankets the News 4 viewing area overnight.
The De Soto area was hit hard, prompting residents near Joachim Creek to evacuate and seek shelter. Jefferson County Director of EMA Warren Robinson said voluntary evacuations are called for when Joachim Creek hits eight feet as a precaution. The creek reached up to 9.5 feet last night.
Heading to Desoto right now where there are reports of evacuations. It’s pitch black but you can hear the rain pouring. I’ll be live at 5 a.m. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/S7trfO5wx5— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) January 11, 2020
The First Baptist of De Soto opened their doors at 2 a.m. for people needing to evacuate their flooded homes.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Sewer District told News 4 they've gotten hundreds of calls due to high water and sewage backup.
"What we're seeing right now, which is a rarity.." said Sean Hadley with MSD. "We're seeing a lot of blockages inlet calls, probably coming from the leaves and debris we're seeing infiltrating the system."
MSD said two of their seven plants are near capacity but they do have crews working around the clock to handle the heavy downpour.
