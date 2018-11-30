Through Sunrise: Low 50s. Steady or rising temps. Rain. Heavy at times with up to 2" possible. Rain and storms are expected in the Metro area from midnight to 2AM. Areas north if I-70 will see heavy rain and thunder move in from 2AM to 4AM.
Saturday: High 70. The heaviest and most widespread rain is expected in the early morning. A break is expected from roughly 9AM through 12PM. Breezy SE winds becoming SW and gusting to 30 mph. We will likely see a little sun during this timeframe.
Be on guard for new storms developing in the afternoon and early evening. They will be isolated, but there is a threat that we could see severe hail, wind or an isolated tornado.
Best timing for a few severe storms will be from 12PM through 6PM Saturday.
Sunday: Low 45/High 53. Mostly cloudy, dry and breezy. Hanukkah begins with sunset at 4:40 PM. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies at that time.
