ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A slow-moving front will combine with the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon over our area on Friday and Saturday with the potential for several inches of rain. A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect early Friday morning and continue through Saturday night.
Tonight: Low 71. Scattered Showers and storms developing overnight and near sunrise.
Friday: Upper 70s. Off and on showers and storms. There will be breaks, but mixed in with some downpours through the day, though areas north may have some steadier rainfall. Then the Heavier and steadier rain moves into the St. Louis metro and areas south Friday night into Saturday. Winds: Northeast 8-12 mph.
Rain and storm chances only increase in the metro Friday night into Saturday. The flash flood threat will be highest during this time period.
Saturday: Low 65/High 72. Rounds of rain. Heaviest in the morning to afternoon.
It now looks like the rain will lighten up and move east Saturday evening. Winds: Northeast 10-20 mph.
Sunday: Low 63/High 72. Sunday is now looking mainly dry, but many fields for activities will remain wet.
A general 3" to 6" rainfall is expected across most of the region, though we may see some lower totals west and some isolated higher totals southeast. There still may be some changes to the rainfall forecast, so check back as we get new data going into the weeknd.
Temperatures will be in the much cooler low 70s on Friday and Saturday thanks to rain and clouds.
