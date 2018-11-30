This Evening: High 52. Cloudy. Winds: East 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Low50s. Steady or rising temps. Rain and storms likely. Rain may be heavy at times with up to 2" possible. Rain and storms are expected in the Metro area at or shortly after midnight.
Saturday: High 70. The heaviest and most widespread rain is expected in the early morning. A few storms may also form in the afternoon with a low risk of severe hail, wind or an isolated tornado. Breezy SE winds becoming SW and gusting to 30 mph.
Sunday: Low 45/High 53. Mostly cloudy, dry and breezy. Hanukkah begins with sunset at 4:40 PM. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.