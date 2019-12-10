ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There was a heavy police presence downtown Tuesday after a person reported a possible explosive device.
Officers were reportedly flagged down by an out-of-town visitor near 11th and Market, who reported an odd odor coming from his truck.
He reportedly thought it could be dangerous, so police searched the surrounding area as well as the vehicle.
The report turned out to be false, and the man allegedly was suffering from a psychotic episode.
The area was cleared shortly before 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.