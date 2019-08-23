ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The eastbound lanes of the Blanchette Bridge were shut down Friday in response to a heavy police presence.
Sources tell News 4 there was person who climbed over the edge the bridge and was walking on the maintenance walkway.
The roadway was shut down for safety.
All lanes reopened around 10:45 a.m.
