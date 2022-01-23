Heavy police presence shuts down Mexico Road in O'Fallon, Mo.

ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) -- Police have closed off a stretch of Mexico Road in O'Fallon, Mo. following a report of shots fired Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened at 11 a.m. near Mexico and Barrington. Officials say one person was critically injured and taken to a trauma center for their injuries. Two other were injured but listed in stable condition.
News 4 will update the story when more information is released.
