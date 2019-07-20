EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- Chaos erupted at at funeral of a 15-year-old shot and killed in the Metro East Satruday afternoon.
A heavy police presence was reported near the Pilgram Green Missionary Church near the area of 17th Street and Caseyville in East St. Louis, Illinois. A funeral service was being held for 15-year-old Omarion Coleman who was killed during a triple shooting in Madision.
Officials said no shots were fired inside the church but attendees were fighting at the service.
Witnesses said they were ducking for cover in the church.
News 4 crews spotted at least one person in handcuffs and a large crowd of people yelling and screaming at each other.
I’ve seen at least one person in handcuffs. Waiting to talk to police. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/J2RZ7Zlrn1— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) July 20, 2019
News 4 is working to find out more information. We will update as more information becomes available.
