KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Multiple police agencies are working to find a man who was seen with an AK-47 in north St. Louis County Thursday.
A source told News 4 a man was seen with the gun at Airport and Hanley Roads before 12:30 p.m. The man then got into a vehicle, drove to Kinloch and then took off running.
The Berkeley Police Department is leading the investigation. Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department, Ferguson Police Department and Lambert International Airport are assisting.
No other information regarding the situation has been released, but News 4’s Venton Blandin is in the area and reported a heavy police presence.
