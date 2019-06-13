FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- The St. Louis County Police Department responded to a neighborhood in Florissant Thursday for a report of an armed and barricaded suspect inside a home.
Officers have surrounded a home in the 14800 block of Frais Drive. No information has been released as to why officers arrived to the home.
It is unknown if anyone else is inside the home with the suspect.
Witnesses said several roads are blocked off and police are asking residents to avoid the area.
This is developing. News 4 has crews on the way and are working to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.