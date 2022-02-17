Heavy morning rains caused flash flooding across the area

O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) – Heavy rain caused flash flooding across the area Thursday morning.
A News 4 photographer spotted three cars submerged in high waters near Bristlecone Drive and Jeffrey Pine Court in O'Fallon, Illinois. Officials said police went door-to-door around 4 a.m. to warn residents to move their cars as water flooded the road.
An O'Fallon, Illinois Street Department truck blocked off one side of the road where the floodwater descended. A worker said the flooding was not due to a clogged drain or a retention pond overflow but because of an overwhelming amount of water rushing into the pipes. Before it started going down, water was up to the windows of at least one car. The water receded around 8 a.m.
A car also got stuck on the exit ramp from southbound Interstate 255 to State Street in East St. Louis. The driver told News 4 she pulled onto State Street and before she knew it she was stuck in the high water. She said she was stuck for almost two hours before help arrived. After the woman's car was freed, the East St. Louis Police Department shut the ramp down so no one else would get stuck.
In Oakville, Missouri Chris Hoell told News 4 he woke up and was shocked to see deep water outside of his home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.