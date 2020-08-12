ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Heavy and slow-moving showers and storms caused flash flooding in St. Louis and in the metro area Wednesday morning.
Multiple vehicles were stuck in the water at Delmar and Vandeventer around 10:50 a.m.
News 4 also received video showing flooding along Lindell Boulevard. The footage shows high water over the hood of vehicles near the intersection of Lindell and Vandeventer.
Saint Louis University sent a tweet saying back up drains caused rainwater to run into the basements of certain university buildings, though they do not expect move-in to be affected.
There have also been reports of high water on I-64 at Grand, I-70 in Madison, Illinois and Route 4 in Mascoutah.
In addition, flooding was reported on Scott Air Force Base in the Metro East. Photos shared by the base showed cars stranded in flood waters, road closed and buildings that appeared to have water inside of them.
News 4 Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton said some parts of the area saw 1-2" of rain in an hour. As rain continues falling, some areas could see 2-4" in isolated pockets.
While some areas didn't see much or any rain, others are under a stalled and re-developing rain that could case flooding into the afternoon. The rain will diminish in the evening, but the area will need to be on-guard for more isolated heavy storms Thursday as well.
Is there flooding where you are? Send an image to Share@KMOV.com.
This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.
