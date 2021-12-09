SOUTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- MoDOT workers Kaitlyn Anderson and James Brooks are two of 944 people killed on Missouri roadways this year, according to the latest statistics from Missouri State Highway Patrol(MSHP). It’s a 2% increase compared to last year.

In Troop C, which encompasses the St. Louis area, the increase is even higher, with 6% more deadly crashes compared to 2020.

Family of killed MoDOT worker urges change in safety protocols The family of Kaitlyn Anderson is urging the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and drivers to make a change. Anderson was killed in November while working for MoDOT on Telegraph Road.

“It’s a very heavy workload,” Cpl. Dallas Thompson with MSHP said.

Cpl. Thompson said there are four accident reconstruction teams working in the entire state. They investigate crashes that involve the death of more than one person. Currently the case load is 442. Each one can take weeks to investigate. Some are more straight forward, but others are much more complicated, such as the crash that killed two MoDOT workers.

“They come in and do a real in depth and technical investigation, physical evidence, forensic evidence,” he said.

According to public records, Stanley McFadden was behind the wheel when he drove through a construction zone on Nov.18, hitting and killing Anderson and Brooks and injuring a third MoDOT worker.

Pregnant woman, 58-year-old man identified as MoDOT workers killed in South County Two Missouri Department of Transportation workers were killed in a Thursday morning crash in South County.

Thompson said there were no obvious signs of impairment and now that means those investigators need to dig through all the evidence, including toxicology and medical records to determine cause and whether charges should be filed.

A witness to deadly MODOT car crash says driver was erratic moments before A woman who says she saw the crash that killed two MoDOT workers recalls the moments before the tragic accident.

“They are working on that day by day. They hope to have answers in the coming weeks,” Thompson said.