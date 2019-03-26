GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to a burning building in Granite City Tuesday morning.
Skyzoom4 was over the 3300 block of Route 162 around 11:30 a.m. and saw black smoke rising from a building that houses Kosterer Heating & Cooling.
Firefighters from nearby departments have been dispatched to assist with putting the fire out.
The fire reportedly began about an hour before Skyzoom4 was overhead.
No other information has been released.
