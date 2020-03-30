ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Various COVID-19 websites are popping up all over the internet.
News 4 wanted to take a closer look at how they work and what's expected of you if you sign on.
There's one site in particular that can show you the cases around your neighborhood. It’s called covidnearyou.org
“It made me feel like somebody's watching out for the whole community so we can check in, gave me a sense of calm,” said Rita Oldani, a massage therapist and yoga instructor.
Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School are behind the website. A spokesperson says the site puts the "public" in "public health."
The idea is, you check in every day and report how you're feeling, which is either a thumbs up or thumbs down. It asks if you have received a flu shot, your age and gender and your zip code. Nothing too personal.
It builds a community of people that will give doctors and researchers an accurate picture of hotspots and what's happening around the world, but the site will also tell you what's happening around your neighborhood.
The map shows the number of people on the site that have been tested and how many are reporting symptoms.
“That's where I see the benefit of checking in every day because if it's like this close that might make the decision for you whether you go get a gallon of milk or just stay home and wait a few more days,” Oldani said.
If you visit the site, you may notice that the number of cases do not line up with what you might see from health departments, but remember the numbers are only from those who are self-report.
The more people that report to the website, the better. It gives a clearer picture for those in healthcare to see how the community is doing.
