ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Heat Up St. Louis says they’ve been working hard to keep up with the demand as temperatures continue to linger below freezing. The organization says the number of people needing help with utility bill payments have gone through the roof.
This year, Heat Up St. Louis says they’ve been busy assisting people who were struggling with bills because of the pandemic.
“Demand for utility assistance has gone up, 73 percent,” said Heat St. Louis Treasurer, Rev. Earl Nance Jr.
But with record low temperatures this month, the need is compounded as bills go up for people trying to keep their homes warm.
“The demand has skyrocketed,” said Nance.
The organization raised $700,000 for utility bill assistance in their annual Rise and Shine event. However, organizers say because the demand is so high, the money will be gone by March. This month, below freezing temperatures have placed strains on those offering help and those needing it.
Heat Up St. Louis relies on donations. To donate to Heat Up St. Louis, click here.
