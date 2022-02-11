Heat Up St. Louis teams up for Hardee's for 22nd annual event

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Heat Up St. Louis is holding their 22nd annual Hardee’s Rise and Shine for Heat benefit to help low-to-medium income families and seniors stay warm during the bitter cold.
From 5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Hardee’s will offer a sausage biscuit or egg biscuit for $1. The proceeds go towards helping residents in Missouri and Illinois.
“The series of cold snaps have not helped those struggling, making choices between heating and eating,” said the Reverend Earl E. Nance.
The 2022 Rise and Shine benefit is kicking off with $12,000 from Hardee’s customers including almost $8,000 worth of preorders. You can can also donate to Heat UP St. Louis by clicking here.
